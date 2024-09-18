Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 768,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,822,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,771,000 after buying an additional 77,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $115,799,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $112,081,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,655,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CASY opened at $375.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.20 and a 200 day moving average of $346.15. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.13 and a 52-week high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

