Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $56.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UAL

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.