Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vitesse Energy worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 212,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $247,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 495,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,249,041.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

VTS stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.76 million, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.24. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

