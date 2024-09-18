Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 15th

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of IGD stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 31,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,158. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.