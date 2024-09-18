Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 15th

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of IGD stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 31,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,158. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.