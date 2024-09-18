Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $2.56 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $2.56 or 0.00004255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $72.02 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,772,837.36861821 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.48821638 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $2,695,288.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

