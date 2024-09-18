Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 19.8% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 43,642 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 52,282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 71,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,203,360 shares of company stock worth $788,678,803 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

Walmart Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $631.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

