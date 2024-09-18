Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 45,623 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHB. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13,920.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $121.87 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

