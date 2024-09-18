Waterloo Capital L.P. Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,046,485,000 after buying an additional 184,480 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after buying an additional 569,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,598,316,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD opened at $383.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.04.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

