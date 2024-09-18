Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $13.96 Million Position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK)

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. Aptus Defined Risk ETF accounts for 1.7% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 2.61% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF worth $13,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRSK. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,940,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 332,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 152,056 shares in the last quarter.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DRSK opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $562.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Profile

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

