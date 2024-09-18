Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $175.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $415.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

