Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.08% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

