Waterloo Capital L.P. Raises Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,831,000 after buying an additional 272,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

