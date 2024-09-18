Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 176,208 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,208 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $29.26.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

