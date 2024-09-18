Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 29,686 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Waterloo Capital L.P. trimmed its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,686 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 20.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,642,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.33%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

