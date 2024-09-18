WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0307 on Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $107.43 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAX has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,250,667,692 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,119,069 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,250,167,594.847129 with 3,496,790,698.4624844 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03010286 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,720,750.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

