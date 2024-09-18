Wealth Alliance Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance owned 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $975,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000.

Shares of PMAY opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

