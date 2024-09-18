Wealth Alliance Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $115.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day moving average is $109.25.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
