Wealth Alliance Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.88.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $262.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

