Wealth Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $259.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $260.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.