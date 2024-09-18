Wealth Alliance Sells 390 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,575 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,342,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,198,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,405,000 after purchasing an additional 84,738 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 659,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter.

OEF opened at $270.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $275.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.56 and a 200 day moving average of $255.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

