WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

PG stock opened at $175.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

