WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,310,000 after purchasing an additional 125,284 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,349 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,421,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,461,000 after purchasing an additional 124,159 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $258.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.80. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $259.89. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

