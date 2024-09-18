WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $513,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

