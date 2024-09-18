WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $196.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.81. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

