WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,792 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 195,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 329.0% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,371,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,595,000 after buying an additional 442,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $85.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

