Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,226,000 after buying an additional 2,349,595 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,477 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,620,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,152 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $84,819,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,131,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.