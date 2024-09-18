Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PAI opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

