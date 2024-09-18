Westport Asset Management Inc. Invests $564,000 in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Westport Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 764.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 173.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $185,086.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 139,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,638.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $437,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,324,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $185,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 139,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,638.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,811 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,014 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

VRNT opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.