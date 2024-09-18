Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$946.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.001005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Whitecap Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.61.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,900.00. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

