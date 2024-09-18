Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Trading 9.1% Higher

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 35,147,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 13,225,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.18.

About Wildcat Petroleum

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

