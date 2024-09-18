Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Hits $0.0008

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Wirtual token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $91.19 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wirtual alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Wirtual Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wirtual using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wirtual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wirtual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.