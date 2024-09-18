Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.60

Shares of Woodford Patient Capital Trust PLC (LON:WPCT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.60 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 35.56 ($0.47). Woodford Patient Capital Trust shares last traded at GBX 33.60 ($0.44), with a volume of 1,888,608 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £305.30 million and a PE ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.60.

Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, early stage, growth stage, and mature stage investments. These include companies at a pre-revenue and pre-profit stage which have strong intellectual property and technology. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.

