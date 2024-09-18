Wrapped Cardano (WADA) One Day Volume Tops $2,706.01

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $4.16 million and $2,706.01 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,340,747 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,340,964.93083251. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.33246705 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,140.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

