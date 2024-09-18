Xn LP Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Xn LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 705,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,177,000. Floor & Decor makes up about 2.9% of Xn LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FND. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.84.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE FND opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average is $111.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.79. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

