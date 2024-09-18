Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 30,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $389,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,822.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 13th, Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $875,550.00.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $20.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $297,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.
