Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,763.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $389,100.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

