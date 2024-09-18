Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,763.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $389,100.00.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 10.0 %
Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.
