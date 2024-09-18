Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

SWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,752.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

