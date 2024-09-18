Zacks Research Weighs in on Globus Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research note issued on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on GMED. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE GMED opened at $69.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.27. Globus Medical has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $74.21.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 254.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at $52,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Globus Medical news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.