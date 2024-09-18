Zacks Research Weighs in on ONE Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for ONE Gas in a research note issued on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

OGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

NYSE OGS opened at $73.53 on Monday. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average of $64.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 290.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 150.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

