Zega Financial LLC Invests $672,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Zega Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $123.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

