Zega Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zega Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,493 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Adobe accounts for 0.2% of Zega Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,557,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Price Performance
ADBE stock opened at $515.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $551.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,259 shares of company stock valued at $14,855,543. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.58.
View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Seize the Opportunity: Beyond Meat’s New Steak Could Spark Growth
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.