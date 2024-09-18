Zega Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zega Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,493 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Adobe accounts for 0.2% of Zega Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,557,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $515.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $551.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,259 shares of company stock valued at $14,855,543. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

