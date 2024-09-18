Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Thielke Claire Cormier Sells 2,826 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $172,696.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,696.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Z stock opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $64.24.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 364.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on Z. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

