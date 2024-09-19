Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Price Performance
Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
