Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.97.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Trading Up 0.5 %

ALS opened at C$26.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81 and a beta of 0.93. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$16.11 and a 12 month high of C$27.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.73.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$19.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.10 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.479506 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.13%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.