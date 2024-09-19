Analysts Set PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target at $14.25

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded PDS Biotechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,587,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 82,135 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDSB opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

