Analysts Set PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target at $14.25

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded PDS Biotechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday.
PDSB opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.
