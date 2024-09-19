Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 137.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 123,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 71,650 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 190,420 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

