Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

ARCH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.75.

Arch Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $124.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $116.44 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.95.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. CWM LLC increased its stake in Arch Resources by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Arch Resources by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

