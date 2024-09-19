Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.21. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.