Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $21.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.09.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Barnwell Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:BRN Free Report ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

