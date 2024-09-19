Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $21.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.09.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter.
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
