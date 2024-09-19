Bentley Systems’ (BSY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSY opened at $49.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,976,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $4,227,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Bentley Systems by 67.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,091,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,855,000 after acquiring an additional 441,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.